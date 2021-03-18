TPD: Man points air rifle at police, drops it after officer shoots at him

The man is now facing charges in connection with the ordeal.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 57-year-old Tampa man, who investigators say pointed an air rifle at Tampa police officers, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Two officers say they were driving south just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when they saw Isaac Denmark walking in the middle of North 22nd Street at East Hamilton Avenue with what then-appeared to be some sort of long gun in his hands.

Body camera video shows the officer who was driving stop the cruiser and order Denmark to "drop the rifle."

"Denmark stopped walking, turned towards the officers and began to shoulder the gun while facing and pointed the gun at the officers. Denmark's actions placed both officers in fear of being shot. One officer fired his handgun at Denmark, missing him, but causing him to drop the gun and comply with the commands," the police department explained in an email.

Nobody was hurt. And, Denmark was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

Authorities said his weapon turned out to be a Crosman Legacy 1000 air rifle, which shoots .177 pellets. Officers said Denmark admitted to knowing it would appear to be a real firearm.

The officers were put on paid administrative leave, which is the standard procedure in officer-involved shooting cases.