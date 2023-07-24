Man arrested in Lake of the Ozarks crash that injured 8

The man was arrested early Saturday morning and was released so he could receive treatment for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A man from California was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated after a boat crash late Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the driver was charged in connection with the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated but has not been charged as of Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 47-year-old man from Huntington Beach, California, was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated for the crash that injured eight people.

The MSHP crash report said the boat ran aground near the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm of the lake at about 11:55 p.m. The report said the boat then struck a home and flipped, throwing the driver and seven others from the boat.

The driver was arrested early Saturday morning and was released so he could receive treatment for serious injuries sustained in the crash. He had not been charged as of Monday morning.

Four of the people injured in the crash were from California, two were from Mississippi, one was from Michigan and one was from Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Six of the people suffered serious injuries and two suffered minor injuries. They ranged in age from 21 to 51.

Photos from the highway patrol showed damage to the side and roof of the home.

In another post on social media, the highway patrol said the boat was loaded onto a trailer and taken from the scene. The post asked people to refrain from visiting the scene of the crash, which is on private property.

