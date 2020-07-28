Man charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death is also subject of a child molestation investigation, GBI says

According to public records from the GBI, William Roddie Bryan Jr. is the subject of a sex crimes investigation, specifically a child molestation investigation.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One of the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death is now also the subject of a child molestation investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Friday, July 17 William Roddie Bryan, the man who filmed the video of Arbery's death, pleaded not guilty to all nine counts against him, including malice and felony murder. A judge also denied Bryan bond that day. That same day, the GBI announced on Twitter Bryan was also the subject of a sex crimes investigation.

According to the GBI, the Glynn County Police Department asked that the GBI initiate a sex crime investigation based on allegations made against Bryan.

First Coast News obtained the face sheet of the investigation which lists the incident type as child abuse/molestation. The incident is listed as taking place in Camden County, Ga. The victim is listed as a white female.

According to part of the narrative, around 2 p.m. on July 15, 2020, the Camden County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the GBI in a child molestation investigation.

A spokesperson for the GBI said no other details or documents are available at this time because it's an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: The sex crimes investigation by the @GBI_GA into William Roddie Bryan, one of the men charged in #AhmaudArbery's death, is an ongoing child molestation investigation. Public records say it's out of Camden County, and the sheriff's office there asked for GBI's help July 15 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) July 28, 2020