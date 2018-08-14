CLEARWATER, Fla. – The 48-year-old man who shot and killed a father outside of a Clearwater convenience store during an argument over a parking space had his first court appearance via video conference Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Drejka is being held in the Pinellas County Jail on $100,000 bond.

On Monday, the state attorney's office charged Drejka with first-degree manslaughter -- nearly a month after the deadly July 19 shooting of Markeis McGlockton.

During Tuesday's hearing, a judge appointed a public defender to represent Drejka.

The judge ordered that, if Drejka bonds out of jail, he cannot have any contact with McGlockton's family.

The gun used in the fatal shooting was already surrendered to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, but the judge also said Drejka could not possess any other firearms -- if he is released on bond.

Drejka would also be required to wear a GPS monitor and could not leave the county.

McGlockton's girlfriend of nine years, Britany Jacobs, was at the court appearance, as was his father.

The case has sparked national outrage after surveillance video captured Drejka arguing with Jacobs who parked in a space for people with disabilities. When McGlockton heard the commotion, he came out of the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Drejka immediately pulled out his weapon and fired the fatal shot. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was criticized by McGlockton supporters for not making an arrest.

Gualtieri has said in the past he followed the law as written. Regarding the state attorney’s decision, he released the following statement: "I support the State Attorney's decision, and will have no further comment, as the case continues to work its way through the criminal justice system."

According to charging documents from the state attorney’s office, McGlockton was about 12 feet away and turning away when Drejka fired at him.

Attorney and former prosecutor Todd Foster told 10News he expects Drejka’s attorney to file a motion to dismiss the charge. However, Foster says he believes the judge would not grant the motion.

