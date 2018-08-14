CLEARWATER, Fla. – The 48-year-old man who shot and killed a father outside of a Clearwater convenience store during an argument over a parking space is set to have his first court appearance around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office charged Michael Drejka with first-degree manslaughter on Monday nearly a month after the deadly July 19 shooting.

The case sparked national outrage after surveillance video captured Drejka arguing with a woman who parked in a space for people with disabilities. When her boyfriend, Markeis McGlockton, heard the commotion, he came out of the store and shoved Drejka to the ground. Drejka immediately pulled out his weapon and fired the fatal shot. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was criticized by McGlockton supporters for not making an arrest.

Gualtieri has said in the past he followed the law as written. Regarding the state attorney’s decision, he released the following statement: "I support the State Attorney's decision, and will have no further comment, as the case continues to work its way through the criminal justice system."

According to charging documents from the state attorney’s office, Drejka was 12 feet away from McGlockton when he opened fire, as McGlockton appeared to turn away toward the store.

Attorney and former prosecutor Todd Foster told 10News he expects Drejka’s attorney to file a motion to dismiss the charge. This would mean no trial.

However, Foster says he believes a judge would not grant the motion, and that the case will be heard before a jury.

Watch: Tampa defense attorney Todd Foster explains what happens next after Michael Drejka arrest

Related: Michael Drejka charged with manslaughter over shooting of Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater

Timeline: How Markeis McGlockton's death ignited the 'stand your ground' debate yet again

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP