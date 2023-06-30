Tampa man charged with murder after argument leads to deadly shooting

The fight reportedly stemmed from one man asking the other to quiet down.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 22-year-old is behind bars after admitting to police that he shot a man that later died at a hospital, Tampa police said in a news release.

Amani Berrios is charged with first-degree murder, records show.

Officers were sent to a report of a person shot at around 8:38 a.m. at N. 13th Street, near E. Busch Boulevard in North Tampa. There, they found a man in his early 30s suffering from gunshot wounds in his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Berrios became upset after alleging that his phone had been stolen, the police department said in the release. As Berrios continued to cause a disturbance at the residence, a man asked Berrios to quiet down.

An argument then ensued between the two and, according to witnesses and Berrios' post-Miranda admission, the man "challenged Berrios" to a fight. That's when Berrios went home, got a handgun and shot the man multiple times, police said.

Berrios left the area and went to a nearby Mobil gas station on N. Nebraska Avenue where he asked the gas station clerk to call 911 and he identified himself to the dispatcher.