Police: Man charged with first-degree murder in 2 St. Pete homicide cases

Johnny Carnegie's charges stem from the death of a 60-year-old man and a 24-year-old man at the beginning of April.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police have announced first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of two men earlier this month.

An arrest warrant was signed for Johnny Carnegie, 34, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing 60-year-old Vernon Williams on April 10, then killing 24-year-old Corlenzo Williams two days later in St. Petersburg, according to St. Pete police.

Police said he was previously a person of interest in both homicide cases.

In addition to the murder charges, Carnegie is also charged with aggravated assault in a third case under investigation. Details on the case are not being released at this time.