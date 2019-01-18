TAMPA, Fla. — A 48-year-old Lutz man was charged with possession of child pornography after more than 100 images were found on his devices, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Pissott, Jr. had child porn on his phone and multiple CDs with hundreds of videos and pictures on them.

Deputies said Pissott admitted to owning, downloading and watching the child porn law enforcement found.

Pissott was charged with 100 counts of possessing child porn.

