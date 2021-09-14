Police: Man charged with 2002 South Florida cold case murder

The person that was charged for the murder was already serving a life sentence, according to reports.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — It's been 19 years since 15-year-old Farrah Carter was stabbed to death in her Miramar home.

Now, nearly two decades later, police say they've charged someone for her murder.

According to authorities, advancements in DNA technology led to Joseph L. Pollard, 56, being charged with first-degree murder.

The reason Pollard was charged and not arrested is that he is already serving a separate life sentence, WTVJ reports. Pollard was convicted in 2004 of armed robbery, attempted kidnapping and burglary in a separate Miami-Dade case.

The 2002 case isn't necessarily closed though.