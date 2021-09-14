Police: Man charged with 2002 South Florida cold case murder

MIRAMAR, Fla. — It's been 19 years since 15-year-old Farrah Carter was stabbed to death in her Miramar home.
Now, nearly two decades later, police say they've charged someone for her murder.
According to authorities, advancements in DNA technology led to Joseph L. Pollard, 56, being charged with first-degree murder.
The reason Pollard was charged and not arrested is that he is already serving a separate life sentence, WTVJ reports. Pollard was convicted in 2004 of armed robbery, attempted kidnapping and burglary in a separate Miami-Dade case.
The 2002 case isn't necessarily closed though.
CBS Miami reports detectives are still looking for people who knew Pollard. They hope they can find out more about what led to the deadly stabbing.