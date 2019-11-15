HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a man who was driving while under the influence of Methamphetamine lost control of his car and caused a deadly crash on Interstate 75.

The crash happened Friday morning around 5:48 a.m. when troopers say 31 year old Jeremy Guerrero was driving at a "high rate of speed" as he passed a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy on southbound I-75 south of CR-672.

When Guerrero noticed the deputy, troopers say he started to "aggressively brake" and lost control of his car. His car traveled across the roadway and hit the left side of another car.

Both cars careened onto the west shoulder, and the second car hit a tree head-on as Guerrero's car continued to overturn and hit several trees, according to investigators.

The driver of the second car, later identified as 57 year old Maria Perez died from her injuries after she was sent to the hospital.

Troopers say Guerrero was arrested for DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended or revoked license involving a death. He was sent to the Hillsborough County Jail.

