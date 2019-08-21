EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man is facing kidnapping charges after a woman says she escaped from a freezer at a group home, WJW reports.

There is currently an arrest warrant out for Eric Glaze, 41, for kidnapping as well as attempted murder.

The woman escaped the freezer after waking up at 2 a.m. Tuesday, WSB reports. She said she believed she had been put in the freezer after being drugged at a party and had probably been in the freezer since Sunday.

She also told police the people probably thought she was dead and were trying to find a way to get rid of her body.

The woman had to be treated for frostbite at the hospital. Police say the woman and Glaze were friends.

