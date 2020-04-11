Sheriff: Florida man arrested for making explosive devices

He had been arrested previously for assaulting a law enforcement officer.

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man is behind bars, charged with five counts of making explosive devices after the Marion County Sheriff's Office says it found multiple explosives and firearms at his home.

Paul Thomas Giangrasso, 47, was arrested on Oct. 27 for assaulting a law enforcement officer. During his arrest, the sheriff's office says he made several statements that prompted concern about his continued access to weapons. The sheriff's office got a risk protection order which required Giangrasso to turn in any weapons and ammunition he had.

Deputies say he refused to cooperate and the sheriff's office got a search warrant for deputies and the bomb squad to check his home

Once inside, the sheriff's office said they found a metal mesh lining the interior walls of the home connected to the electrical system. Deputies say they then found explosive rifle targets, five improvised explosive devices, two altered hand grenades, a plastic container with explosive powder, consumer grade fireworks, and a large number of firearms.

According to the sheriff's office, the materials found inside the home were used to make the explosive devices. All the materials were safely removed and disposed of.

Giangrasso is charged with five counts of making a destructive device, violation of risk protection order, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He is currently held in the Marion County Jail without bond.

