Deputies: Man cuts K-9 with knife after fleeing in stolen car in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after cutting a K-9 with a knife while running from law enforcement in Manatee County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the chase began shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 when they spotted a stolen car in the Walmart parking lot on State Road 64 in Bradenton.

In an effort to get away from deputies, the driver, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Darlington, intentionally rammed into a patrol car, drove over a shopping cart corral and headed west on State Road 64, the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

A sheriff's office helicopter reportedly saw Darlington run off the road, crash into a fence and run off into an unoccupied house on 27th Street E.

After setting up a perimeter around the house, deputies say they gave Darlington multiple commands to come outside, but he refused. They entered the house, along with K-9 Loki, and found Darlington armed with two large knives in the master bedroom, the sheriff's office said.

That's when deputies say Darlington swung the knives at K-9 Loki, cutting him in the nose and face. Darlington was apprehended and the K-9, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office says a "trafficking quantity of suspected fentanyl" was found on Darlington along with stolen property from the house. Darlington also reportedly has two outstanding warrants for contempt of court.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony criminal mischief, armed burglary, aggravated battery on a police K-9, trafficking fentanyl, and the two outstanding warrants.

K-9 Loki received 12 stitches to his face. He is expected to make a full recovery and be back to work in about two weeks.