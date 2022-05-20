Man was shot repeatedly before body was found in Hillsborough County

Detectives are working to identify the shooter.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Hillsborough County.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Pinehurst Drive near Briar Grove Circle.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says multiple shots were fired, striking the man's upper body. Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the homicide and figure out who killed the man.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200. Tipsters can also submit a tip anonymously by reaching out to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.