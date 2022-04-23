1 person found dead inside car in Town 'n' Country shopping center

The sheriff's office is looking for a grey newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for three people accused of shooting and killing another driver outside of the Town 'n' Country Shopping Center this Saturday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting outside of the Panda Kitchen & Bath on Hillsborough Avenue. Deputies arrived to find a person dead inside of a car, the sheriff's office said.

After investigating, law enforcement officers learned that a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee drove up next to the driver's car in the parking lot and one person exited the Jeep and began shooting at him. The sheriff's office said two more people got out of the Jeep and also shot at him before all three got back inside the car and left the parking lot. As they were leaving, one person shot toward the driver again.

At this time, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for three "male shooting suspects." They were inside of a grey newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and yellow brake calipers.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.