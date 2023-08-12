Man found dead on USF campus, police say

Police do not believe there is an active threat to the campus community as this time.

TAMPA, Florida — A man in his 60s was found dead Saturday morning in a University of South Florida parking lot, according to a news release.

The man was found a little before 7 a.m. in parking lot 3C near the Fine Arts building, USF police said. The man is believed to have suffered some kind of trauma and is not affiliated with the university.

Police do not believe there is an active threat to the campus community as this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact USF Police at (813) 974-2628. USFPD is in communication with other law enforcement agencies as part of the investigation.