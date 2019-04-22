LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A 20-year-old Lake Placid man died after being shot during an annual Easter gathering in Highlands County.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Markie Kelajawan McCray died Monday morning at Tampa General Hospital after being shot Sunday night.

Every Easter night, hundreds of people from Highlands and surrounding counties gather at Highway Park. Deputies were already there doing crowd control when they were notified of the shooting around 11:15 p.m. They rushed over to the scene, but McCray had already been driven in a private vehicle to AdventHealth Lake Placid.

Doctors realized he was in critical condition, and he was flown to Tampa General where he later died.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not publicly named any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call Highlands County Detective Mike Parker at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. You can click here to submit a Crime Stoppers tip online.

