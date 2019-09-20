TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man died Thursday from gunshot wounds.

Police said officers responded to the area near N 22nd Street and E Fowler Avenue and found a man on the ground near the railroad tracks. Officers said the man had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man later died at Tampa General Hospital.

Police said the man was in his mid-20s and was found in an area where transients often gather. Officers are still unsure why the man was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

