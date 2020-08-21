Deputies have no description of the suspects. They are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious, to please call their local police department.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after suffering a heart attack minutes after he was carjacked leaving his neighborhood in north Harris County.

This happened early Friday morning at about 4:53 a.m. in the 2600 block of Owens Cross Drive.

Harris County deputies said the man was headed to work when he was reportedly carjacked by two armed suspects in an unknown vehicle. The suspects took off with the man's car, which is described as a 2016 Black Nissan Juke.

The man was near his home and was able to run back to call for help. In the process of telling his wife what happened, deputies said the man collapsed and died.

It was later determined he suffered a heart attack, according to investigators.

Deputies are searching the area for any surveillance video of the suspects' vehicle. They are also asking any witnesses who may have seen something suspicious, to call their local police department.

There was reportedly another carjacking that happened 30 minutes before this one, but investigators said they are not sure if the two are connected at this time.

