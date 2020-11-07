Man accused of driving car into Florida church, setting fire inside

After a short car chase, Sheriff's deputies captured the man.

OCALA, Fla. — A church in Ocala was damaged after a man drove his car into the front door and lit a fire inside, according to investigators.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies say parishioners were inside the Queen of Peace Catholic Church Saturday morning when a man drove his car into the front door and then lit a fire.

Authorities say the man then led deputies on a car chase, but was soon captured.

Queen of Peace Catholic Church is located on Southwest Highway 200.

Deputies say no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

