TAMPA, Fla. — A man was involuntarily taken in for a mental health evaluation under the Baker Act after trying to drive through a gate at MacDill Air Force Base on Wednesday morning, Tampa police said.
Police say Timothy Paul Yarbrough, 35, was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing.
The incident happened about 8:40 a.m. Base security personnel detained Yarbrough, then turned him over to Tampa police.
"Today our Security Forces Airmen demonstrated they are always ready to make a split-second decision to protect the members of team MacDill,” said Col. Stephen Snelson, 6th Air Mobility Wing commander.
The Baker Act allows officials to hold a person for 72 hours for a psychiatric evaluation.
Police said Yarbrough has a criminal background.
