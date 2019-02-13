TAMPA, Fla. — A man was involuntarily taken in for a mental health evaluation under the Baker Act after trying to drive through a gate at MacDill Air Force Base on Wednesday morning, Tampa police said.

Police say Timothy Paul Yarbrough, 35, was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing.

The incident happened about 8:40 a.m. Base security personnel detained Yarbrough, then turned him over to Tampa police.

"Today our Security Forces Airmen demonstrated they are always ready to make a split-second decision to protect the members of team MacDill,” said Col. Stephen Snelson, 6th Air Mobility Wing commander.

The Baker Act allows officials to hold a person for 72 hours for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police said Yarbrough has a criminal background.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.