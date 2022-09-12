Troopers arrest escaped man from Tarpon Spring work detail; found asleep in stolen car

Authorities say Quinton Lampkin stole a car from a person in Orlando over the weekend.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — Troopers say they arrested an escaped man, just before 10:40 a.m. on Monday, who was accused of stealing a car in Orlando.

A 2021 Mazda SUV was stolen on Sunday night and the owner of the car reported it missing to the Orlando Police Department around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Later in the day, the owner reportedly received an alert about the location of his car and told authorities where it was at.

Troopers say they then arrived at a rest area in Ruskin where they were able to locate the car and found Quinton Lampkin, 23, asleep in the car.

Lampkin initially declined several requests to get out of the car, but eventually complied, authorities say.

The 23-year-old repeatedly provided false information about his identity and FHP says they determined he was the person who escaped from a Tarpon Spring Department of Corrections work detail on Sept. 5.

He was later taken to Hillsborough County Jail and the owner of the stolen car went to the rest area to retrieve his SUV back, troopers say.