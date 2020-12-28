Felony charges set to be announced against man arrested for BUI boating crash that killed 12-year-old

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — After a months-long investigation and reviewing "the case in detail" prosecutors are prepared to announce multiple felony charges against a man accused of killing a 12-year-old girl during an under the influence boating accident.
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and leaders from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will make the announcement Monday, December 28 at 11 a.m. 12-year-old Jasina Campbell's grandmother will also be present.
Earlier this month the FWC Division of Law Enforcement announced it had completed its investigation into the May 17 tragedy that claimed the life of Campbell.
Andrew Joseph Miltner, 40, was arrested and charged with BUI manslaughter and vessel homicide at the time. According to investigators, he was riding in a personal watercraft that crashed into the tube carrying Campbell.
"FWC investigators determined Miltner’s consumption of alcohol and reckless operation of his vessel caused her death," the state attorney's office wrote in a release.
Further details and specifics on charges will be revealed during the press conference.
