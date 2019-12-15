SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A well-known man who was respected by his community was fatally attacked on the Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough.

According to the Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland, James Pearson, 82, was attacked in his front yard by an unknown assailant at 193 Beech Ridge Road around 8:15 Sunday morning.

The suspect is said to be on the run and is considered dangerous.

Scarborough Police Chief Robbie Moulton tells NEWS CENTER Maine the daughter of James Pearson is Mary Pearson, a longtime sergeant with the Scarborough Police Department.

Chief Moulton says, “While Scarborough PD is not in a place to speak about motive, at this point, there is no reason to believe that Mr. Pearson was targeted.”

Police say that Pearson's wife was home at the time of the attack, and Pearson was still alive and was communicating with her.

Pearson later died at Maine Medical Center.

The Maine State Police Department say this attack was totally random.

Police would not say what the weapon used was.

Both State police and Scarborough police have been conducting interviews and processing the crime scene.

A large portion of Beech Ridge Road is blocked off for the investigation.

Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and to report any unusual activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maine State Police Department at (207) 624-7076 or the Scarborough Police Department at (207) 883-6361.

