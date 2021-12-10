Police: Man used flamethrower to settle dispute over parking

The mother of one of the teens says the man frequently sprayed the flamethrower to scare off guests at her home.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Police say a 57-year-old Gainesville man angry over his neighbors’ parking habits sprayed fire from a commercial flamethrower toward a car with three teenagers inside.

No one was hurt in the Nov. 30 incident.

Andre Abrams, 57, faces three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending to kill.

He posted a $15,000 bond last week and is awaiting a decision whether prosecutors will formally file criminal charges.

The mother of one of the teens, Ashley Gainey, says Abrams frequently sprayed the flamethrower to scare off guests at her home.

Police say Gainey's daughter got out of the car and ran away with her friends as the man continued to spray toward them, The Associated Press reports.

Arrest records identify the weapon as an XM42 Lite Flamethrower manufactured by a company in Washington, the outlet explains.

“You’ve probably wondered if you can own a flamethrower, and guess what? You can!” the company said in a promotional video last year. “No permits or licenses needed.”

The devices are reportedly legal to buy and own in every state — except for Maryland or California.

The company also requires "buyers to accept a liability waiver and affirm they were never convicted of a felony, domestic abuse or arson," AP reports.

In 2002 and 2004, Abrams was reportedly arrested and convicted twice of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Abrams says he can't discuss the case. He's represented by a public defender.

According to AP, Abrams said the incident was the result of a "long-running dispute over parking with a neighboring family." Police say he denied targeting the teens in the car when he used the flamethrower.

“This family, how could I say this — the worst thing that could ever happen to a neighborhood,” AP reports Abrams said. “They’ve had issues with other residents, and it needs to be brought to light.”

The driver of the car told police she saw Abrams approach them with the flamethrower in hand and begin spraying fire, the media outlet explains. Flames reportedly came within five feet of the car while they escaped from the passenger's side door.