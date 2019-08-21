POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after masturbating as he drove Wednesday down Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers received a report of a man exposing himself while driving a black car at about 11:30 a.m., according to a news release. A trooper who responded found a black Lexus driving on I-4 near mile marker 40.

When the trooper pulled alongside the Lexus, he said he could see the driver masturbating while looking into another car. The driver also did not have his seatbelt on.

The trooper pulled over the driver, identified as Jorge Dennis Infante Acosta, 32, of Holiday, Florida. As he approached the Lexus, the trooper said he saw Infante had his pants down and was trying to cover up.

When the trooper asked what he was doing, Infante reportedly first said, "This is my property, I can do what I want." Then he answered, "I'm sick, I have a problem."

The driver of the other car said Infante had been following her since Orlando, looking into her car and masturbating.

Troopers said his driver's license has a passenger and school bus endorsement.

Infante was charged with indecent exposure and two counts of exposure of sexual organs.

He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.