Police: Man found dead inside an abandoned home in Pinellas Park

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide after finding blunt force trauma.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in an abandoned house Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., officers were called to an abandoned house off Park Boulevard after receiving a call about a dead person inside.

Once on scene, a news release explains police were able to find the dead man inside. They say a friend of the man stopped by to see him and found him already passed.

Immediately detectives started to investigate the death. The agency says through the investigation, they were able to identify the man as 65-year-old Joseph Maiden from Pinellas Park.

Police say Maiden is a homeless person who had been staying inside the house for an extended period of time.

According to the police department, it was revealed that Maiden died from blunt force trauma to the upper body.

"While the investigation is ongoing detectives believe Mr. Maiden's death was not a random act," the agency explains in the release.