Sheriff's office: Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

The agency says the man's identity is still being confirmed.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier in Manatee County.

At around 5:15 p.m., a witness reported hearing "several gunshots" at the pier and seeing a car drive away. Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found a man dead inside a parked car.

"Detectives are actively following several leads and looking for unknown suspects who fled the area in [a] vehicle at a high rate of speed," the sheriff's office explained in a news release.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack and not a random shooting.