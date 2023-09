Deputies say there is no public safety threat.

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found Tuesday in Hudson.

According to the agency, the man was found by another person in the area of Sea Ranch Drive and U.S. 19.

Deputies say there is no public safety threat. No other information has been released about the death, as of now.

There is an investigation ongoing at this time.