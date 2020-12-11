Sheriff: 21-year-old was 'brutally murdered, and then dumped in an orange grove'

The 21-year-old was reported missing Nov. 4 and was last seen early that morning after leaving his job at the Publix warehouse in Lakeland.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old man was found dead in an orange grove.

Deputies said Danne Frazier, of Winter Haven, was found Tuesday in a Lake Wales orange grove off Helicopter Road.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy is being done Friday to determine the cause of his death. Deputies said a preliminary investigation shows Frazier is likely the victim of a homicide.

Frazier was reported missing Nov. 4 by his family. He was last seen around 2:20 a.m. at a Wawa gas station on Edgewood Drive in Lakeland after leaving his job at the Publix warehouse.

His family said he never arrived home.

"As we recreate the final days of this young man's life, we know that there

are those out there who know what happened to him. You can remain completely anonymous - and get cash - for your information. All you have to do is contact Heartland Crime Stoppers," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "He was brutally murdered, and then dumped in an orange grove, and his family deserves justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

You can also submit a tip here.

What other people are reading right now:

