Man found dead inside Lake Wales home on Christmas Day; search ongoing for suspect

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office believe he was killed during the evening hours of Dec. 24 inside his house.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly found dead inside his home on Christmas Day.

The Lake Wales man was found by a friend on Dec. 25 inside his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park, located at 5137 North Scenic Highway.

Deputies say the friend saw the man had upper body trauma. Detectives believe he was killed during the evening hours of Dec. 24 inside his house.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random occurrence, and they are actively following up on leads to arrest the suspect(s) responsible for killing the victim," the sheriff's office explained in a news release.