Police: Man found dead after shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after Tampa police say he was shot Saturday morning outside of a house on N. Myrtle Street.

In the early morning hours, officers with the Tampa Police Department say they were dispatched for reports of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead on the ground outside the front porch of a house, the department explains.

Police say the shooting doesn't appear to be a random act. Interviews with witnesses are ongoing at this time.