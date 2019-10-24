ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A jury has convicted a man on two first-degree murder charges in the 2013 St. Pete houseboat killings.

According to his indictment, Reynaldo Figueroa Sanabria, now 47, caused "multiple sharp force injuries" with a knife or other sharp object which lead to the deaths of John Joseph Travlos and Germana Morin. He was found guilty Wednesday of premeditated murder on both counts.

Reynaldo was a former handyman and family friend when he murdered the couple, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DNA and pawned items taken from the couple linked Reynaldo to the murders. The couple had been living in the houseboat where their bodies were discovered.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

