CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department have arrested 44-year-old Thomas Garcia after he was found hiding in the ceiling of Freedom Fitness' gym at 5800 South Padre Island Drive on Monday, April 19.

It was around 2:23 a.m. when the police were called out to the gym after an employee at FF said Garcia had kicked in a section of an air duct and crawled across the rafters in the ceiling. Police found him hiding above the women’s restroom.