WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff said Stanley Mossburg is responsible for killing three people in two states. They also said he left one survivor, after tying him up and killing the people he lived with.

"There's still a bruise here because he had a wire wrapped around my neck," Thomas Kohl told 10News Thursday evening.

Kohl says Mossburg tied him up with wire and held him hostage in his Winter Haven home.

"I was at work. I'm told he jumped the back fence about five o'clock. I didn't get home until around 10:30 p.m. and at that point he had already killed Ken," Kohl said.

He says Ken Bever was his fiancé. Their third roommate was Peggy Morey.

"At 10:30 he tied me up on the other end of the house and Peggy was on this end," Kohl explained. "Two or three in the morning for some reason he got mad at Peggy and killed her."

Kohl says after hours of being tied up with wire, Mossburg decided to let him go.

"He let me free. He said God told him not to kill me. He said he'd planned on killing me, and whatever voice in his head told him not to. He didn't," Kohl said.

But he says Mossburg wasn't ready to stop.

"He told me Ken was number seven and Peggy was number eight. That there was some serial killer he admired that killed 10 people and he wanted to kill 11," Kohl told 10 News.

And Kohl says Mossburg talked about how he enjoyed killing.

"He had a gun and he killed everyone with one of my kitchen knives," he said.

When Mossburg left, Kohl went to a neighbors house and called 911. Now that he's safe, he says he's concentrating on moving forward with his life, with the support of his neighborhood and community. In addition to helping him out in other ways, neighbors have started a fundraiser for Kohl.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the identities of any of the people they say Mossburg killed.