The man was on a first date and they had just left VooDoo Doughnut on Westheimer when the Porsche hit and killed him.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they have new surveillance video that shows a woman speeding at nearly 100 mph before hitting and killing a man who was on a first date in the Montrose area early Wednesday.

The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Brianna Iturrino, the woman who was with the man, said it was a tragic ending to what she described as a promising connection.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. outside of the Voodoo Doughnut near Westheimer Road and Montrose Boulevard.

The woman said the date night started out around the corner with karaoke and then a bite to eat.

“He knew Voodoo Doughnuts would be open. He asked if I wanted to take my car. I said it’s not that far, we can walk,” she said.

Iturrino and her date, who she said was named Joe, grabbed their donuts and walked out.

“I saw a car coming,” Iturrino said. “I could tell it was moving really fast.”

She said she had a bad feeling.

“I knew she wasn’t going to make the curb,” she said.

However, things happened so fast, they didn’t have time to react.

“I saw someone flying through the parking lot out of the corner of my eye,” Iturrino said.

She soon found out it was Joe and he'd been hit by the speeding Porsche.

Houston police said the Porsche hopped the Westheimer curb onto the sidewalk and eventually crashed into a pole. The Porsche barely missed her.

“And then, it hit me, how close the car was from hitting me,” Iturrino said.

Workers from the pool hall next door called 911 and tried to help the victims.

“All we were thinking of is what were his last moments. It’s hard to think someone was just out on a first date and this happens,” one of the workers said.

Iturrino said Joe remembered she loves to sing and that’s why he took her to karaoke. Iturrino only knew Joe for a week but said they both loved music.

“He was so sweet,” she said. “He smiled throughout the entire date. He was funny, good taste in music. He didn’t deserve to go like that.”

Houston police said a man from the car involved was seriously injured, but the driver and other passenger are expected to be OK.

Vehicular crimes said the 33-year-old driver is facing a felony intoxication manslaughter charge. Her identity will be released when the charge is formally filed in court.

Police said she remains hospitalized and will be subsequently charged.