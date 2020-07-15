The officer reports he was attempting to radio in the man's license plate when Ricky Taylor, 64, backed his car into him twice making him lose his balance.

WEST MONROE, La. — A Louisiana man is behind bars after refusing to wear a mask in a Walmart ended with him hitting an officer twice with his car, according to an arrest report.

An officer with the West Monore Police Department responded to an unruly customer call on Tuesday and came face-to-face with Ricky Taylor, 64, who was reportedly refusing to wear a mask inside the store.

In a report, the officer says he informed Taylor that Walmart's policy included all customers wearing masks and offered him one before Taylor began cursing and said "you can't make me wear a f****** mask."

That's when the officer told Taylor he was being placed under a trespass notice and that he needed his license, which Taylor refused saying, "I could give it to you but I'm not," according to police.

Taylor got into his car and attempted to leave. At the same time, the officer reports he was attempting to radio in the license plate when Taylor backed his car into him twice making him lose his balance.

Police say Taylor also resisted when being placed in handcuffs, causing the arrest attempt to go to the ground.

As for Taylor's explanation for the situation? He said he has a medical condition to keep him from wearing masks and did not see the officer behind him, according to an arrest report.

Taylor is charged with disturbing the peace/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a police officer. His bond is $2,250.

