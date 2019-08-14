BRADENTON, Fla. — A 68-year-old man is behind bars after impersonating a police officer to get into a woman's home, Bradenton police said.

Ronald Anderson was arrested Monday, according to jail records.

WWSB reports Anderson had an injunction filed against him by a woman on Aug. 2. The woman called police on Aug. 4, telling them Anderson called to asked if he could come home, to which she said no.

The woman said Anderson then showed up at the home, impersonating an officer to get her to open the door. He then reportedly walked in and tried to stay the night.

She called police, who arrested him for violating the injunction.

He was also charged with false personation of officials and two counts of contempt of court. He was already facing a charge of domestic battery.

