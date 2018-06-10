A man in bloody clothes has been arrested for killing his wife after he surrendered to a deputy, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

About 4:10 a.m. Saturday, the deputy was leaving Race Trac at 27140 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel, when he was approached by Marco Stephens, 29, who had blood all over his clothes, deputies said.

Stephens told the deputy about a crime in Jacksonville and said he was going to kill himself, but decided to turn himself in instead.

The deputy detained Stephens, and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was contacted.

Accoring to WTLV, Jacksonville police went to an apartment complex early Saturday after gunshots were fired. They found Ashley Nicole Stephens, 34, dead in the parking lot.

Marco Stephens was identified as the suspect. He and the victim were married but estranged.

Stephens has been arrested for his wife's murder.

