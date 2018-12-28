SPRING HILL, Fla. – Hernando County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a Spring Hill bar.

The sheriff’s office said a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived around 11:14 a.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

The man is receiving treatment for his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at Mermaids Lounge and Eatery at 4658 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are still working to determine a suspect in the shooting.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

