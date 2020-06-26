The victim is rapper Huey, whose birth name is Lawrence Franks, Jr., a source close to the investigation told 5 On Your Side

KINLOCH, Mo. — A man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting at a Kinloch home late Thursday. A 32-year-old man arrived at a hospital just before 11 p.m., suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after he arrived, St. Louis County police said.

The victim is rapper Huey, whose birth name is Lawrence Franks, Jr., a source close to the investigation told 5 On Your Side.

Then, another shooting victim arrived at the Ferguson Police Department with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers said the shootings are connected and both men were shot in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kinloch, a small municipality in north St. Louis County.

Early Friday, several police officers were still at the scene of the shooting, which was located around the front yard of a home.

Police have not released the identities of the victims and it is not yet clear what may have lead up to the shooting.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, you can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.