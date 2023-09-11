Central Florida man killed, woman hurt in shooting at Airbnb rental in Davenport

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the shooter who drove away from the scene.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — An Orlando man was killed and a Sanford woman was hurt in a shooting that happened over the weekend at an Airbnb in Davenport, a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office explains.

The shooting, which happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Robin Road in unincorporated Davenport, sent the 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

The agency explains that the man was later declared dead while the woman was treated for the gunshot wound and released.

"There was a family-type gathering of people at the Airbnb rental celebrating a birthday," deputies said in the release.

According to the agency, witnesses claim the 27-year-old man walked out to the street in front of the home and spoke to a person in a car. He was then reportedly shot in front of the home and the 26-year-old woman was also shot.

The car drove away from the subdivision last seen heading north toward Osceola Polk Line Road, the sheriff's office explains.

"We are looking for the suspect or suspects who took the life of this 27-year-old young man and injured this young woman," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "We ask anyone who has information about the identity or location of those responsible to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

"There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. We need to get them into custody."