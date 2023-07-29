Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Lakeland club, police say

Police say they have arrested a woman and are gathering evidence from the parking lot where the deadly shooting took place.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say they're investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another woman in the parking lot of a club.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 2 am on Saturday at the Jade Fox Lounge.

A statement from the Lakeland Police Department said 2 officers were on the scene when a 'disturbance erupted' in the parking lot followed by gunshots.

The statement also said that emergency medical professionals pronounced one of the victims, a 25-year-old man, dead shortly after he was driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle. An ambulance drove the second victim, a 48-year-old woman, to the hospital with serious injuries. She is still hospitalized.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jamilah Johnson. They claim they also found a gun on the scene which someone had reported stolen in 2015. They have charged Johnson with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they're still gathering evidence and trying to determine if anyone else was involved.