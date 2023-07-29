Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Lakeland club, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police say they're investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another woman in the parking lot of a club.
The shooting reportedly happened just before 2 am on Saturday at the Jade Fox Lounge.
A statement from the Lakeland Police Department said 2 officers were on the scene when a 'disturbance erupted' in the parking lot followed by gunshots.
The statement also said that emergency medical professionals pronounced one of the victims, a 25-year-old man, dead shortly after he was driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle. An ambulance drove the second victim, a 48-year-old woman, to the hospital with serious injuries. She is still hospitalized.
Police arrested 23-year-old Jamilah Johnson. They claim they also found a gun on the scene which someone had reported stolen in 2015. They have charged Johnson with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say they're still gathering evidence and trying to determine if anyone else was involved.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.roberston@lakelandgov.net