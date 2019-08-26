A man killed three family members and injured a child during a shooting in southern Broward County before threatening to take his own life, local television station WSVN says.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the gated Grand Palms community just west of I-75, according to WSVN.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the wounded child was rushed to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The shooter's condition is not clear. Police have not publicly identified him. However, authorities told the newspaper the shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute, and there's no immediate threat to anyone else.

