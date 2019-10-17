JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Police confirm that 23-year-old Gerald Beavers III shot and killed his father with a crossbow Thursday afternoon after attacking his sister with a frying pan.

Police believe that Beavers III is armed and on the run. LMPD say he may be driving a 2018 Honda Civic and possbily heading to North Carolina.

Police around the states of Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina have been notified.

The incident happened in the 7800 block of Petty Jay Court around 1:30 p.m. Petty Jay Court is in a residential neighborhood between Hurstbourne Parkway and Breckenridge Lane.

Police say what prompted the situation is unknown.

According to MetroSafe, a woman called police and claimed her brother hit her in the head with a frying pan and then shot her father with a crossbow, killing him.

The woman was injured in the attack and is heading to the hospital.

WHAS 11 is live on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

