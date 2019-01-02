ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after letting one dog die and letting three others starve, police say.

Antonio Lafeyette Simmons, 44, was arrested Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Simmons was in charge of four Redboy Jocko dogs and had them tied up in his backyard. The dogs appeared malnourished, and one of them was dead, possibly from starvation and dehydration, according to law enforcement.

The dead dog was still chained and had flies throughout its body, police said.

When interviewed, Simmons said he knew the dead dog was losing a lot of weight and suspected it had a heart condition, but he did not take the dog to a vet, police said.

Simmons said he had never taken the dogs to a vet, police said.

He was released after posting $5,000 bail.

According to jail records, he has been arrested at least 10 times since 2006, mostly on drug charges.

