COVINGTON, La. — A Northshore man tricked a group of children into his home for what he said was his son's birthday party, then had them smoke methamphetamine as he coerced them into performing sexual acts on each other, prosecutors say.

52-year-old Lenard "Andy" Turpin of Slidell was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after an incident on June 1 that began when picked up a group of children, most under 13-years-old, and gave them drugs and alcohol in his home.

According to district prosecutors, Turpin lured the children to his home for what he said was a party for his son. However, victims told officials that when they arrived there was no party and his son was not home.

Turpin then gave the children alcohol and marijuana and reportedly began making sexually inappropriate comments to the girls in the group. Later, he brought two of the victims upstairs, coerced them to smoke meth and then attempted to have them perform sex acts with one another.

The man also groped and touched another girl while making sexual comments about her body, and later had her smoke meth with him as well, prosecutors said.

Victims notified their parents following the incident, who called police and prompted an investigation.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital and tested positive for methamphetamine in her system. Sheriff's deputies searched Turpin's home the day after the incident and reportedly found the meth on his nightstand.

Turpin was found guilty of attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, distribution of methamphetamine to persons under 18, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

