ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man is facing sex trafficking charges after police said he traded vape pods with 13-year-old girls in exchange for sexual favors.

Seth P. Nieters was charged with second-degree sex trafficking for multiple instances earlier this month. In both instances, the victims said they had sex with Nieters in his truck in exchange for vape pods.

According to charging documents, Nieters got in touch with two different 13-year-old girls through Snapchat. A detective with the St. Charles County Police Department said Nieters told the girls he was 16 and arranged to meet them in person.

One girl said she had money to buy the pods from him, but he suggested they could "do stuff" instead of paying for the pods. He specifically told her that she could get more pods for certain sex acts, police said.

The victim said in one instance, she performed oral sex in exchange for four pods. In the middle of the act, Nieters apparently changed his mind, kicked her out of his truck and sped off.

That victim said she knew Nieters has arrangements with other girls, and police spoke to one of the girls.

That girl, who was also 13, said she had sex with Nieters in exchange for vape pods. That girl told police similar details and said he sent her a photo of his penis and a box of condoms on Snapchat.

In his interview with police, Nieters said he sent the photo of his penis to her, but it was an accident. She said the photo of the condoms was a joke.

He said any talk of trading pods for sex was initiated by the victims, and in both instances, they decided on a monetary price in exchange for the pods.

Police received a search warrant for Nieters' St. Charles home and found a unique-looking blanket that one of the victims described during the encounter.

Court records said his bond was set at $25,000, cash-only.

More local news:

RELATED: 17-year-old charged in connection with shooting outside Fenton bar

RELATED: Police looking for woman who broke into business, stole money and car

RELATED: Husband charged with killing Jennifer Rothwell appears in court; second date set