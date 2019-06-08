VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man is missing after being carjacked in a parking lot by an armed man who robbed a bank.

It happened Tuesday at CenterState Bank on FL-60 in Valrico. The alleged bank robber has been found, but the other man is missing.

Deputies say the man who was carjacked is 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil. He is described as an Indian man who is 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds with dark black hair that has some gray. He has a dimple on his chin and was last seen wearing glasses, a maroon polo shirt and light khaki pants. His photo can be found above.

If anyone has information about Korattiyil's whereabouts, they should call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

The name of the alleged bank robber has not been released.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

