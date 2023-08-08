'Could have ended a lot worse...': Florida man accused of pointing gun at Lyft driver's head

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He's being held on no bond.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man was arrested early Monday morning after a Lyft driver told law enforcement he pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office explains in a Facebook post.

It all started on Sunday night when a deputy was flagged down by the Lyft driver. He told the deputy he was assaulted by a passenger who was picked up from Providence Lane and dropped off at 43 Bronson Lane in Palm City.

While driving, the passenger, identified as 24-year-old Esaiah Glenn, reportedly put a gun to the driver's head and pulled the trigger.

According to the agency, the driver remembered hearing the gun click before confronting Glenn and telling him to get out of the car.

"The passenger then made comments wanting the driver to shoot him and exited the vehicle," the sheriff's office explains in the post.

Deputies started to search the area looking for the 24-year-old until there were reports of a man seen in an apartment complex trying to open car doors.

After not finding anyone, search efforts led law enforcement to make contact with a possible person of interest who lived at the apartment complex the man was originally picked up from.

"The person stated he had ordered a Lyft for his friend after his friend had made suicidal statements and showed him a gun but had not notified law enforcement of the incident," the agency explains. "The Lyft ride was to drop his friend off at his home on Bronson Lane."

With this information, deputies were able to identify Glenn as the man involved in the incident.

The 24-year-old was later found trying to get a hotel room. He reportedly admitted to what the Lyft driver said happened – claiming he "hoped the Lyft driver would have shot him when he pointed the gun at him."

Glenn was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He's being held on no bond.

“You can run but you can’t hide from FCSO,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “This situation could have ended a lot worse, but I’m proud of the quick and sweeping actions our team to make sure our community was safe, and that the suspect was apprehended before he could hurt someone or himself.

"If you know of someone who is having a mental health episode, you should always call us to intervene before it escalates as it did in this case.”